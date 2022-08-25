PHOTO
CAIRO - Egypt's economy grew by 6.6% in the previous fiscal year 2021/2022 compared to a growth rate of 3.3% in the year prior, a cabinet statement said on Thursday.
(Reporting by Moamen Saeed Atallah; writing by Yomna Ehab;)
