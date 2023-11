Trade exchange between Egypt and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries rose by 31% year on year (YoY) during 2022 hitting $34 billion, Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi told Asharq Business.

This came on the sidelines of the first Gulf-Egyptian Business Forum being held in Cairo.

