Egypt Gas (EGAS) has reported a 9.1% year-on-year (YoY) decrease in net profits after tax during the first nine months of 2023, as per a filing on November 13th.

Net profits came in at EGP 138.621 million in the nine-month period, compared to EGP 152.492 million in the corresponding period of 2022.

Meanwhile, revenues dropped to EGP 3.613 billion from EGP 5.096 billion.

