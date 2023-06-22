President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Chairman and CEO of Alstom Group Henri Poupart-Lafarge in Paris to discuss enhancing joint cooperation in the transportation field, the Egyptian Presidency stated on June 21st.

Poupart-Lafarge expressed his company’s keenness to expand its business in Egypt, especially in light of the promising investment opportunities offered by the Egyptian public transport sector.

They also reviewed aspects of the Egyptian Ministry of Transport's current cooperation with Alstom, especially with regard to the National Authority for Tunnels (NAT) and the National Railways Authority.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).