The Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) has revealed that the trade exchange between Egypt and France increased to $3.9bn in 2022, compared to $2.9bn in 2021, a growth of 35%.

The agency indicated, in a statement on Wednesday, that the value of Egyptian exports to France increased to reach $1.8bn in 2022, compared to $1.1bn in 2021, an increase of 61%. The value of Egyptian imports from France amounted to $2.2bn, compared to $1.8bn, an increase of 19.2%.

Regarding the most important commodity groups that Egypt exported to France in 2022, mineral fuels, mineral oils and their distillation products came in the lead with a value of $828.8m, then fertilizers with $325.4m, machines, appliances and electrical equipment with $209.5m, then inorganic chemical products with a value of $76.8m, and plastic and its derivatives at a value of $51.6m.

As for the most important commodity groups that Egypt imported from France during the year 2022, they are: grains at a value of $581.9m, pharmaceutical products at a value of $297.8m, cars, tractors and bicycles at a value of $141m, boilers, machinery, appliances and tools at a value of $135.2m, and various chemical products at a value of $110.4m.

According to the agency, the value of French investments in Egypt amounted to $550.6m in fiscal year 2021/2022, compared to $276.2m in fiscal year 2020/2021, an increase of 99.3%.

He explained that the value of transfers of Egyptians working in France recorded $120m in fiscal year 2021/2022, compared to $126.1m in fiscal year 2020/2021, a decrease of 4.8%. The value of transfers of French workers in Egypt amounted to $8.3m in fiscal year 2021/2022, compared to $10.7m in fiscal year 2020/2021, a decrease of 22.5%.

