The Egyptian National Authority for Tunnels (NAT) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the French alliance of Egis Group and Setec for the second phase of studies of the sixth line of Cairo Metro, Ministry of Transport stated on October 11th.

This came on the sidelines of a meeting between Minister of Transport Kamel Al-Wazir and the French Ambassador to Cairo Marc Baretti to discuss ways of strengthening transport cooperation.

Al-Wazir said that the second phase of studies of the sixth line of Cairo Metro would see financing from the French Treasury with a grant worth €8 million.

The studies will take 18 months by a French alliance led by Egis.

