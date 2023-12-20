Egypt is studying issuing bonds denominated in Gulf currencies in the coming period, Asharq Business reported, citing the Egyptian Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait.

However, this step requires coordination with advisors and lawyers, which is challenging, Maait noted.

On a related note, Maait pointed out that securing affordable financing currently is not an easy task, given the country’s strict monetary policy and credit rating.

