Arab Finance: Egypt is aiming to expand in exporting Egyptian real estate as well as to attract those who seek to own residential units in the country, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly stated in a meeting with real estate developers on October 10th.

The government is planning to make the real estate sector more attractive over the coming period, especially for Egyptian buyers living abroad and foreign investors, Madbouly noted.

The minister also highlighted the pivotal role of the real estate industry in achieving growth for the local economy.

During the meeting, Minister of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities Assem El-Gazzar showcased a number of suggestions that could contribute to facilitating the regulations of exporting Egyptian real estate, in collaboration with the private sector.

For their part, the real estate developers called for selecting an authority affiliated with the Cabinet to be responsible for exporting real estate, requesting the possibility of selling property for foreigners in dollars.