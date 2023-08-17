Egypt is planning to establish a 300-feddan logistics zone near Salloum Land Port on the border with Libya, Asharq Business reported on August 16th.

This move aims to develop the western region and boost trade traffic with Libya.

The announcement came during President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s inspection tour at Salloum city, where he met with the tribe chiefs and people of Matrouh.

By establishing the zone, the government aims to create new job opportunities and develop the region and the whole governorate, El-Sisi said.

The president referred to the several projects targeting the development of ports in Matrouh or the high-speed train that will reach Salloum city.

