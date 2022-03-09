ArabFinance: Egypt is seeking $150 billion worth of financing to address energy issues, Egyptian environment minister Yasmine Fouad stated, according to an official statement.

At first, the most populous Arab country will need up to $15 billion to accelerate the shift towards new and renewable energy, Fouad added during a meeting with the CEO of the Green Climate Fund (GCF) Yannick Glemarec.

The meeting discussed securing finance from the GCF for six projects in Egypt to support the country’s endeavors to tackle climate change.

Furthermore, the meeting also explored collaboration between Egypt and the GCF in the fields of water, agriculture, and food security.