Trade exchange between Egypt and the European Union (EU) decreased by 19% year on year (YoY) to $31.2 billion during 2023, Asharq Business reported.

The value of Egyptian exports to EU member countries declined by 31.8% YoY to $11.8 billion, while imports from EU countries dropped by 9% to $19.4 billion.

Italy was the top importer of Egyptian exports among EU countries, importing $3.1 billion worth of goods from Egypt, followed by Spain and Greece importing Egyptian goods valued at $1.8 billion and $1.6 billion, respectively.

On the other hand, Germany was the top EU exporter to Egypt, with exports worth $4.1 billion to the North African country.

