Egypt - Rasha Abdel Aal, Head of the Egyptian Tax Authority (ETA), emphasized the ongoing collaboration with the Federation of Egyptian Industries (FEI) to address tax-related challenges faced by its members.

This partnership aims to strike a balance between upholding state revenue rights and providing necessary support to taxpayers.

Abdel Aal highlighted the directives from the Minister of Finance, which focus on establishing effective communication channels between the Tax Authority, financial institutions, and civil society to enhance problem resolution efficiency.

During a recent meeting between the Tax Authority and FEI’s Tax Committee, attendees reviewed the first package of tax relief measures, which were approved following the endorsement of the House of Representatives. These measures are designed to foster trust and transparency, alleviate tax burdens, and support efforts to integrate the informal economy while attracting further investments.

Abdel Aal outlined the key provisions of these new facilities, which include incentives for small businesses and entrepreneurs, along with additional measures aimed at simplifying tax compliance. She also reiterated the commitment of the Tax Authority to addressing previous concerns raised in joint committee meetings, ensuring that solutions are effectively implemented. Transparency and tax fairness remain top priorities in building trust between the authority and taxpayers.

Mohamed El-Bahi, Head of the Taxes and Customs Committee at FEI, expressed his appreciation for the productive collaboration between the Federation, the Egyptian Tax Authority, and the Ministry of Finance. He emphasized that this cooperation facilitates the swift resolution of tax issues and strengthens the investment climate. El-Bahi also praised the new tax relief measures as a reflection of the Ministry of Finance and the Tax Authority’s dedication to easing the burden on taxpayers and supporting the business community.

The meeting was attended by key officials from the Tax Authority, as well as representatives from FEI, including Ramadan Galal Ramadan, Rapporteur of the Tax and Customs Committee.

Several industry leaders and company representatives participated in discussions, reaffirming the importance of continued cooperation. Notable companies in attendance included Dodi Plast, City Glass for Tableware, Misr Food Additives (MIFAD), Lumper Company, Memco for Plastics, Aqua Flow, Central Fouad House Company, and Sonex for Ready-Made Garments. The attendees underscored the significance of these collaborative efforts in fostering a more favourable tax environment for businesses.

