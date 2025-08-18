Arab Finance: Egyptian Kuwaiti Holding (EKH) posted higher consolidated net profits attributable to the owners at $90.364 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, the financial results showed.

The recorded earnings were compared with $90.114 million in H1 2024.

Revenue jumped by 32% to $347.482 million in H1 2025 from $280.979 million a year earlier, while the basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) went up to $6.54 from $6.50.

Meanwhile, the standalone net profit after tax fell to $15.059 million at the end of June 2025 from $18.440 million. The EPS went down to $0.99 from $1.08.

EKH Chairman Loay Jassim Al-Kharafi: “Our focus remains on implementing a disciplined and adaptive strategy, one that focuses on diversifying our portfolio across sectors and geographies, while rationalizing and rebalancing our asset base to unlock value as well as ensure resilience and sustainable growth.”