Arab Finance: Egyptian Transport and Commercial Services Company (EGYtrans) posted 89.087% lower consolidated net profits after tax at EGP 16.941 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, according to the financial results.

The recorded earnings were compared with EGP 155.244 million in H1 2024.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) declined to EGP 0.11 in H1 2025 from EGP 0.99 a year earlier, while the revenues climbed to EGP 588.059 million from EGP 384.552 million.

Regarding the standalone business, the net profits after tax amounted to EGP 32.128 million in the first six months of 2025, an annual plunge from EGP 158.528 million.

Non-consolidated revenues grew to EGP 556.520 million from EGP 369.462 million.

