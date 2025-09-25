Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) listing committee has approved listing the issued and paid-up capital increase of Misr Al Gadida for Housing and Development from EGP 333.77 million to EGP 1.001 billion, the EGX announced.

The company shall increase its issued and paid-up capital by EGP 667.54 million through the issuance of 2.67 billion bonus shares at a par value of EGP 0.25 per share, distributed at two bonus shares for every one ordinary share.

The distribution will be financed from retained earnings of the full year of 2023, as shown in the company’s financial statements for the period ending December 31st, 2024.

Shareholders are eligible to receive stock dividends on a record date of September 24th, 2025.

The company’s shares after the capital increase will be listed on the EGX’s database with a reference price set as of September 25th, 2025, bringing the total number of shares to 4.01 billion.

