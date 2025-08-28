Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) closed Wednesday’s trading session with collective gains, after the EGX30 index climbed by 0.90% to 35,676.19 points.

Likewise, the Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, grew by 0.28% to 3,571.82 points.

The EGX35-LV rose by 0.38% to 3,856.05 points.

Both the EGX70 index as well as the EGX100 index closed the trading session higher by 0.71% at 10,809.64 points and by 0.57% at 14,404.3, respectively.

The turnover stood at EGP 4.495 billion through the exchange of 1.787 billion shares over 123,099 transactions, while the market cap totaled EGP 2.481 trillion.

The Egyptian investors controlled 92% of the trading transactions, while the foreign and Arab traders made up 4.48% and 3.51%, respectively.

Individuals equaled 82.61% of the total trading, while the institutions accounted for 17.38%.

Foreign and Egyptian traders were buyers with EGP 56 million and EGP 24.452 million, respectively. Meanwhile, the Arab traders were sellers with EGP 80.460 million.