Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) closed Sunday’s trading session in the green zone after the EGX30 index increased by 1.11% to 35,972.77 points.

Likewise, the Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, rose by 0.56% to 3,639 points.

The EGX35-LV also climbed by 0.82% to 3,838.64 points.

Both the EGX70 index and EGX100 index ended the trading session higher by 0.75% at 10,687.92 points and by 0.72% at 14,338.84, respectively.

A total of 1.331 billion shares were exchanged at a value of EGP 3.595 billion over 102,252 transactions, while the market cap reached EGP 2.509 trillion.

The Egyptian investors took over 91.82% of the trading transactions, while the foreign and Arab traders made up 3.42% and 0.73%, respectively.

Individuals equaled 84.65% of the total trading, while the institutions accounted for 15.34%.

Arab and foreign investors were buyers with EGP 24.792 million and EGP 2.067 million, respectively. Meanwhile, the Egyptian traders were sellers with EGP 26.859 million.

