Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a varied performance on Monday, with the EGX30 index falling by 0.41% to 35,824.78 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, also edged down by 0.30% to 3,628.02 points.

On the other hand, the EGX35-LV climbed by 0.30% to 3,850.16 points.

Both the EGX70 index and EGX100 index ended the trading session higher by 0.74% at 10,767.26 points and by 0.65% at 14,431.58, respectively.

A total of 1.368 billion shares were exchanged at a value of EGP 5.457 billion over 120,394 transactions, while the market cap hit EGP 2.505 trillion.

The Egyptian investors controlled 89.1% of the trading transactions, while the foreign and Arab traders made up 7.86% and 3.05%, respectively.

Retail investors equaled 68.61% of the total trading, while the institutions represented 31.38%.

Foreign and Arab investors were sellers with EGP 407.129 million and EGP 22.475 million, respectively. Meanwhile, the Egyptian traders were buyers with EGP 429.604 million.

