Egypt has dedicated a total of EGP 34.7 billion to implement 565 development projects in the governorate of Alexandria under the current fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024 investment plan, as per a statement by the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development.

These investments will be directed to several sectors, including transport, higher education and scientific research, housing, petroleum, local development, pre-university education, and antiquities.

The governorate will see EGP 18 billion in investments to develop the transport sector, EGP 7.4 billion for higher education and scientific research, and EGP 3.7 billion for housing.

Moreover, the petroleum sector in Alexanderia will witness EGP 2.1 billion in investments, with a sum of EGP 1.2 billion allocated for the social development sector.

Meanwhile, an amount of EGP 2.3 billion will be pumped into other sectors.

