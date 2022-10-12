Egyptians have reigned the 2022 list of Forbes Middle East 30 Under 30 with 12 entries of entrepreneurs, pioneers, creatives, and athletes.

The UAE followed with 10, while Lebanon contributed with five and Saudi Arabia with three entries. Candidates had to have their primary residence in the MENA region yet they could have any nationality, according to a press release.

Involved categories were sports, commerce, science and technology, money, creativity, and impact.

Meanwhile, the 2022 list included 35 individuals from 13 nationalities that are based in eight countries across the region; Egyptians dominated the list with 12 entries, followed by six Lebanese, and three each from Oman and Saudi.

The average age of listees is around 27 years old who were assessed based on factors like the impact they have on their industry, market, society, and future potential.

Furthermore, quantifiable data like the secured funds, awards they won, revenues, and the value of deals were considered. This is besides the numbers of impacted people, customers, and social media followers.

Among the Egyptians who reigned the list were squash player Nouran Gohar and table tennis player Dina Meshref; the co-founders of iSchool, Mohamed Algawish and Mustafa Abdulmoneim; the co-founder of Colibri Care, Mousa Salem; and the co-founder of Homzmart, Ibrahim Mohamed.

Hala Al Wagdani, exploration geoscientist at the listed Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco) was among the Saudi listees, besides Sultan Al Hokair, the Chairman of muvi cinemas.

In September, Saudi Arabia dominated the Forbes Middle East’s 2022 asset managers list.

