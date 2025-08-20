Arab Finance: The consolidated net profits after tax attributable to the owners of Contact Financial Holding dropped by 27% to EGP 122.565 million in the first half (H1) of 2025 from EGP 167.679 million in H1 2024, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) declined to EGP 0.10 at the end of June 2025 from EGP 0.14 a year earlier, while the net interest income hiked to EGP 553.175 million from EGP 419.924 million.

As for the standalone business, Contact incurred net losses after tax valued at EGP 20.597 million in the first six months of 2025, an annual increase from EGP 1.153 million.

Non-consolidated total operating revenues shrank to EGP 25.776 million from EGP 30.792 million.

The company’s management commented: “The group delivered a strong operating performance in 1H-2025 as we continued to demonstrate the strength of our business model and the appeal of our value proposition.”

“Supported by an improving operating environment, our financing division maintained its momentum and achieved solid growth in new lending extended during the period,” it added.

The group attributed the strong performance to the consumer finance segment, which is the main driver behind new lending growth, with a 46% YoY expansion in new lending fueled by increased customer acquisition during the period.

The commented highlighted: “Similarly, new financing extended at the trucks, mortgage, working capital segments grew by 2%, 27%, and 10%, respectively, y-o-y on the back of an improved economic environment underpinned by lower interest rates and greater price stability.”

“Meanwhile, new lending at our Auto segment remained largely flat year-on-year as customers continued to delay purchasing decisions in anticipation of further interest rate cuts later in the year,” it noted.