The volume of trade exchange between Egypt and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) reached its highest levels in 2022, recording $4.3 billion, Minister of Trade and Industry Ahmed Samir stated.

It is worth mentioning that Egypt is one of the key economic forces in COMESA, having the lion’s share of intra-COMESA trade in 2022, Samir noted.

