The first issue was valued at EGP 40 billion and will mature in 91 days on 2 April 2024, according to official data.

With a tenor of 273 days until 1 October next year, the second tranche stood at EGP 20 billion.

The central bank also auctioned treasury bills (T-bills) in USD at a value of $830 million, holding a 364-day maturity period that ends on 31 December 2024.

On 28 December, the CBE unveiled debt instruments worth EGP 60 billion through two offerings.

Meanwhile, the financial authority will halt business on Monday, 1 January, celebrating the New Year, and resume operations on Tuesday, 2 January.

