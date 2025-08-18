Arab Finance: Capital Med, the medical city project in Badr City, is preparing to list a stake on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) before the end of the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, aiming to raise as much as EGP 2 billion, unnamed sources told Al Borsa News.

Proceeds from the planned listing will be used to help finance the second phase of the medical complex, which is expected to cost between EGP 3 billion and EGP 5 billion.

Al Ahly Pharos has been tapped to manage and promote the offering.

The company announced in February that it would debut on the EGX through a direct listing in the first half (H1) of 2025, followed by a capital increase to support construction of the new phase of the project.

