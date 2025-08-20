Arab Finance: Beltone Mortgage has successfully concluded its first securitized bond issuance at a total value of EGP 1.32 billion, according to a press release.

Beltone Investment Banking acted as financial advisor, lead arranger, and bookrunner.

Executed under Beltone Securitization’s second program, the offering attracted strong investor demand with 2.3x oversubscription. This highlights the market confidence in the quality of Beltone Mortgage’s portfolio and the strength of its financial position.

The bond is structured into four auctions, with tranche A valued at EGP 551 million. It holds a tenor of 24 months, with a 'AA+' rating. Tranche B stands at EGP328 million, with a 36-month tenor and a rating of 'AA'.

Rated 'A-', tranche C amounts to EGP 238 million over 48 months, while tranche D stands at EGP 203 million, carrying a 60-month tenor and a 'A-' rating.

Hassan Abdelnabi, CEO of Beltone Mortgage, commented: “This first securitization issuance marks a strategic turning point for Beltone Mortgage. It reflects the strength and quality of our mortgage finance portfolio and reinforces our ability to structure innovative funding solutions that support our sustainable growth ambitions.”

On his part, Sherif Hassan, Group Treasurer and Managing Director of Debt Capital Markets at Beltone, said: “This issuance represents another step in our expansion within Egypt’s structured finance space.”

The transaction was supported by key institutions, including Matouk Bassiouny & Hennawy, which acted as legal advisor, while KPMG served as the External Auditor.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) served as both custodian and backup servicer, and Banque Du Caire acted as the placement agent.

The issuance was underwritten by the National Bank of Egypt (NBE), Banque Du Caire, Al Baraka Bank, and Ahli Bank of Kuwait.

Participating subscribers included ADCB, SAIB, the Industrial Development Bank (IDBE), and Housing and Development Bank.

