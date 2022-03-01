ArabFinance: Egyptian Ministry of Local Development is following up the cooperation protocol signed with the ministries of finance, military production, and petroleum to convert 2,262 buses from being operated by diesel to be gas-powered at a cost of EGP 1.2 billion starting from fiscal year (FY) 2021/2022, according to an official statement.

Under this project, 2,262 buses affiliated to the Public Transport Authority in the governorates of Cario and Alexandria will be run on natural gas, local development minister Mahmoud Shaarawi said.

The project will be implemented over six fiscal years starting FY 2021/2022, the minister added.

The first phase of the project is currently being executed at a cost of EGP 200 million, Shaarawi noted, pointing out that this phase will witness the conversion of 377 diesel buses to run on gas.

This comes in line with the directives of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to replace obsolete vehicles with gas-powered ones and use gas as a clean fuel to reduce emissions.