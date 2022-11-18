Cairo – The trade exchange value between Egypt and the African Union (AU) member countries hiked by 38.20% year-on-year (YoY) in 2021.

Egypt exported goods to the AU states at a value of $5.48 billion in 2021, an annual leap of 37.70% from $3.98 billion, according to the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

Libya topped the African countries receiving Egyptian exports last year with a value of $961 million, followed by Sudan with $827 million and Morocco with $757 million.

Meanwhile, the Arab Republic's imports from the AU nations jumped by 39.40% to $1.99 billion in 2021, compared to $1.43 billion in 2020.

Last year, Egypt imported goods from Sudan, Zambia, and Kenya at a value of $386 million, $311 million, and $255 million, respectively.

