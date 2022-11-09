The Egyptian government has allocated around $410,000 for the local affected communities, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said in a roundtable meeting on November 8th on the sidelines of COP27.

This amount will help reinforce food security in cooperation with civil society organizations, Madbouly highlighted.

Moreover, the allocation will contribute to the economic diversification of the population and the provision of job opportunities for women to improve their living conditions, he added.

Madbouly also discussed the latest updates on the project for creating flexible food security programs in the south of Egypt, explaining that the project reaches out to 145,960 direct beneficiaries, of which 25% are women.

This project also helped raise the annual income of beneficiaries from households by an average of 40%, he said.

It is worth noting that COP27 is being held in Sharm El-Sheikh from November 6th to 18th.

