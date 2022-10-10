Cairo – Egypt’s Minister of Local Development, Hesham Amena, said a sum of EGP 2.87 billion has been allocated to investment plan projects for North and South Sinai governorates during the current fiscal year (FY) 2022/2023.

The development of Sinai is a key axis in the Egyptian government’s program, within the framework of the state’s general strategy towards Sinai, improving its infrastructure, developing it, linking it to the Delta, and making it a natural extension of the Nile Valley, according to an official statement.

The minister further added the Arab world’s most populous country seeks to achieve comprehensive development and implement many national and service projects for the benefit of Sinai residents, indicating that the ministry provided EGP 65 million to electrify 17 development clusters across the two governorates over the past few days.

For his part, Minister of Higher Education, Ayman Ashour, said the country has 40 higher education projects in Sinai valued at EGP 21 billion.

East Port Said National University is one of the most prominent projects being implemented in Sinai now. The fourth-generation university spans an area of 44 feddans and the cost of the first stage of the university is estimated at EGP 3.70 billion.

The smart university, which began operations this academic year 2022/2023, will comprise modern scientific programs to cater to the current labour market needs.

