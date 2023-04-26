The Arab Republic exported goods to the continent amounting to $1.61 billion during the three-month period that ended on 31 March 2023.

Meanwhile, Africa received Egyptian imports valued at $506 million in Q1-23.

Essam El-Naggar, Chairman of the General Organization for Import and Export Control (GOEIC), highlighted that the top five importing markets for Egyptian exports included Libya with $317 million and Sudan with $226 million.

Algeria ranked third on the list of top importers from Egypt with $217 million, while Morocco and Tunisia followed with $191 million and $86 million, respectively.

