Egypt will adopt Africa Vision by tackling the issues of the African continent during Finance Day, Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait stated in a statement on October 29th.

Organized by the Ministry of Finance, Finance Day will be hosted in Sharm El-Sheikh on November 9th, in presence of several finance ministers from across the world, as well as heads of regional and international financing institutions, and directors of global banks.

This comes within the framework of the events to be held in Egypt under the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) from November 6th to 18th.

Egypt aims to bolster financing opportunities for green investments to combat climate changes, especially in developing and African countries, in a way that contributes to cutting the costs of financing eco-friendly projects via facilities, Maait said.

Additionally, the minister noted that a number of concepts would be discussed during Finance Day to help promote green transition and allocate financing for sustainable development, in order to reduce debt burdens on emerging economies.

“We are keen to exchange visions by participants on the Finance Day from major international and regional institutions concerned with finance and climate issues,” Maait remarked.

Maait also highlighted that Finance Day targets new financial instruments, such as green bonds, to help reduce harmful emissions.

