The Administrative Capital for Urban Development (ACUD) has signed a contract with the German Dorsch Glopal and Egyptian ECG to establish a joint venture (JV) to operate and manage water and sanitation utilities in ACUD, an emailed press release revealed.

Under the deal, the new JV will be in charge of managing these utilities efficiently to reduce losses of water networks to reach only 7%.

This is along with managing the billing and collection system via smart meters.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).