Arab Finance: Acrow Misr for Scaffolding and Formwork logged consolidated net profits after tax valued at EGP 476.133 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, an annual drop of 14.72% from EGP 558.376 million, the financials showed.

Revenue from contracts with customers increased to EGP 2.669 billion in H1 2025 from EGP 2.014 billion in H1 2024. The earnings per share (EPS) jumped to EGP 8.29 from EGP 10.

As for the standalone business, the net profits after tax retreated to EGP 348.760 million in the first six months of 2025 from EGP 457.365 million a year earlier.

Non-consolidated basic and diluted EPS shrank to EGP 6.28 from EGP 8.31, whereas the revenues surged to EGP 2.162 billion from EGP 1.800 billion.