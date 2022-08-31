Egypt achieved a primary surplus for the fifth consecutive year at a value of EGP 100 billion in fiscal year (FY) 2021/2022, which is 1.3% of gross domestic product (GDP), Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait said in a press conference on August 29th.

Egypt is one of the few emerging economies to achieve a primary surplus in FY 2021/2022, Maait remarked.

Moreover, he added that the North African country recorded the highest growth rate since 2008 at 6.6% of GDP in the previous FY.

Accordingly, the state’s budget deficit fell to 6.1% of GDP in FY 2021/2022 from 13% in FY 2012/2013, he pointed out, adding that it came below the average rate in emerging markets for the first time.

The minister also mentioned that the unemployment rate declined to 7.2% in June 2022 due to the offering of 826,000 job opportunities.

