ArabFinance: Egypt has achieved a primary surplus of 1.46% of gross domestic product (GDP) in fiscal year (FY) 2021/2022, Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait announced in a statement on April 20th.

The surplus has been used in financing a part of the public debt interest, which contributed to cutting the deficit to 7.4% of GDP, Maait said.

Public spending on the social distance programs rose under the FY 2020/2021 budget, raising the total public expenditures by 10% to EGP 1.6 trillion, he highlighted.

Moreover, spending on wages and compensations for employees increased to EGP 318.8 billion in FY 2020/2021, up by 10.5% from EGP 288.8 billion in FY 2019/2020, he added.

Spending on subsidized commodities rose by 3.2% year-on-year (YoY) in FY 2020/2021 to EGP 83 billion, versus EGP 80.4 billion, he said.

Meanwhile, spending on the social protection sector jumped by 16.5% YoY in FY 2020/2021, the minister pointed out.

He also mentioned that the state’s treasury has settled the annual installment of EGP 170 billion to the National Organization for Social Insurance (NOSI) as part of the signed agreement with the Ministry of Social Solidarity to pay accumulated dues to insurance funds through a period of 50 years.

Actual spending on the healthcare sector amounted to EGP 107 billion in FY 2020/2021, up by 22.8% YoY from EGP 87.1 billion, the minister said.

Spending on the education sector also increased by 9.3% YoY to EGP 158.7 billion in FY 2020/2021 from EGP 145.2 billion.

Likewise, spending on public investments grew by 30.1% to EGP 249.4 billion in FY 2020/2021, versus EGP 191.6 billion in FY 2019/2020, Maait noted.

The minister also highlighted that the country’s tax revenue rose by 12.8% YoY to EGP 834 billion in FY 2020/2021 from EGP 739.6 billion.

In February, Maait revealed that Egypt achieved a primary surplus of EGP 3.2 billion during the first half (H1) of fiscal year (FY) 2021/2022, targeting 1.2% of GDP by the end of the fiscal year.