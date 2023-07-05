The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) indices declined collectively at Tuesday’s close, the first trading session of July, with the market capitalization at EGP 1.154 billion.

The benchmark EGX30 index went down 1.13% to 17,466.18 points.

The EGX50 equal-weight index (EWI) slipped by 0.49% to 3,246.62 points, while the small- and mid-cap EGX70 (EWI) shed 0.36% to 3,523.1 points.

Meanwhile, the EGX100 slid 0.44%, notching 5,219.07 points.

Today’s turnover amounted to EGP 1.465 billion after 651.091 billion shares were exchanged through 65,631 transactions.

As for investors’ trading activity, retail investors seized 72.45% of total trading transactions, whereas institutional investors made up 27.54% of trading.

Egyptian traders constituted 83.85% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors accounted for 8.19% and 7.96%, respectively.

Egyptian traders and non-Arab foreigners were net purchasers with EGP 39.876 million and EGP 30.930 million, respectively. Arab investors were net sellers with EGP 70.807 million.

