EFG Holding (HRHO) is planning to invest EGP 4 billion in the Egyptian market this year, Head of Private Equity Department at EFG Holding Samer Yassa told Asharq Business on July 10th.

Accordingly, the investment bank will allocate EGP 2 billion to back small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in addition to EGP 2 billion for the healthcare and education sectors, Yassa revealed.

The most prominent challenges currently facing the direct investment sector are the ambiguity of the future exchange rate of the dollar, which negatively affects the evaluation and implementation of deals and the ability to attract foreign investment, he added.

EFG Holding, formerly known as EFG Hermes, is a leading investment bank franchise in Frontier and Emerging Markets (FEM) and is listed on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX). It has a presence in 12 countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Jordan, and Pakistan.

