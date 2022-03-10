ArabFinance: EFG Hermes Corp Solutions, a subsidiary of EFG Hermes (HRHO), has signed a sale and leaseback agreement with LMD at a value of EGP 600 million, according to an emailed press release on March 9th.

Under the agreement, EFG Hermes Corp Solutions will finance LMD’s complex 3’Sixty through two equal tranches; the first was completed in January, while the second was closed earlier this month.

The signed deal will enable LMD to accelerate the construction of 3’Sixty business and leisure park.

This partnership with LMD marks the third in agreements inked by EFG Hermes Corp-Solutions in the real estate industry, coming in line with the company’s strategy to collaborate with key players across vital sectors to help them meet their growing financing needs.

Located on the Mohamed Bin Zayed Axis in New Cairo’s Golden Square, 3’Sixty is a multi-use project that features commercial development’s service offerings, including offices, clinics, and retail spaces, with a total investment of EGP 4 billion, spanning a total build-up area (BUA) of 153,642 square meters (sqm).

Established in 2007, LMD is one of the few real estate companies in Egypt with a portfolio expanding beyond the Egyptian borders.

