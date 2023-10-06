Tunisia - "The economy and planning must be national and Tunisia will not be subject to any dictates from abroad," President Kais Saied stressed during a meeting with the Minister of Economy and Planning, Samir Saied, at the Carthage Palace on Thursday evening.

He noted that the state "is not a banking institution and cannot be managed by the logic of banks and commercial companies, and that people are not shares in a company or on the stock exchange," according to a statement from the presidency.

On the other hand, President Saied stressed that the state is "one and united and has one policy, which is determined by the President of the Republic".

He added that each ministry cannot act independently of other ministries and that statements and positions should be within the framework of the general policy of the state.

