ArabFinance: The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has downgraded Egypt’s economic growth for 2022 to 3.1%, down from 7.2% in 2021, according to the EBRD’s March 2022 Regional Economic Update report.

Egypt’s growth outlook was impacted by higher food and energy price inflation amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

However, the bank forecast Egypt’s gross domestic product (GDP) to bounce back to 6% in 2023, the report highlighted.

“Yields on Egypt’s dollar-denominated government bonds increased in the aftermath of the invasion of Ukraine, reflecting the vulnerability of the Egyptian economy to steeply rising food and energy prices,” the report said.

The Russian-Ukrainian war is likely to affect countries dependent on food imports, such as Egypt, the world’s largest wheat importer, causing import inflation, the bank pointed out.

Over the past years, Russian and Ukrainian tourists made up around 20% of the total visitors to the North African country, EBRD added in the report.

In 2021, EBRD had invested over €1 billion in 20 projects in Egypt, of which 44% were pumped into green economy.