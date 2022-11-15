Export Development Bank of Egypt (EBank) (EXPA) posted a 129.9% year-on-year (YoY) surge in consolidated profit attributable to the bank during the first nine months of 2022, according to the financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 14th.

Consolidated profit attributable to the bank stood at EGP 985.004 million in the January-September of 2022, compared to EGP 428.26 million in the year-ago period.

Moreover, standalone net profit after tax rose to EGP 943.66 million in the nine-month period ended September 30th from EGP 351.004 million in the same period a year earlier.

EBank is an EGX-listed bank that offers banking and financial services, which encourage the export activities of the agricultural, industrial, commercial, and services sectors.

