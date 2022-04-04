ArabFinance: Arabian Food Industries Company (Domty) (DOMT) has received a preliminary non-binding offer from Expedition Investments to acquire up to 90% of Domty’s shares, according to a filing to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on Sunday.

Domty is currently studying the offer and its board of directors will hold a meeting to discuss the financial and legal aspects of the deal.

It is worth highlighting that the company’s consolidated net profit attributable to the parent company fell to EGP 72.42 million in 2021 from EGP 157.96 million in 2020.

Domty is an Egypt-based company engaged in the production and sale of dairy products, including cheese products, such as Tetra Pak cheese, plastic tubes cheese, mozzarella cheese, and spread cheese, as well as milk products and juices.