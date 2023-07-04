Cairo – Mohamed Maait, Egypt’s Minister of Finance, announced that the customs released imported goods, merchandise, and products at a combined value of $32 billion during the last five months.

Maait highlighted that the customs authority aims to achieve the strategic goal of transforming ports into transit gates only and not places for storage.

The finance minister also underlined the importance of protecting markets from entering any poor goods that do not align with international specifications through the ACI pre-registration system.

On his part, Shahat Ghaturi, Head of the Egyptian Customs Authority, indicated that they raised the levels of readiness in ports and customs outlets, adding that the working hours were doubled in a way that contributes to accelerating the release of goods.

He affirmed that the customs officials are keen to complete the release procedures for goods in ports once the documents are concluded in cooperation with the supplying parties.

Last April, Ghaturi revealed that the African country released goods worth $15 billion in the January-March 2023 period.

