Contact Financial Holding (CNFN) posted an 19.33% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit attributable to the shareholders of the parent company for the first half (H1) of 2023, according to the financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 15th.

Consolidated net profit attributable to the shareholders of the parent company amounted to EGP 307.790 million in H1 2023, compared to a profit of EGP 257.924 million in H1 2022.

As per the standalone financial statement, the company registered a net profit after tax of EGP 120.022 million in H1 2023, versus a loss of EGP 3.868 in the year-ago period.

Contact Financial Holding, formerly Sarwa Capital, is a non-bank financial services provider, changing the way people and businesses access finance and insurance.

