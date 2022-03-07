ArabFinance: Contact Developments has launched Cayo Mall, its third project in the New Administrative Capital, Al Mal News reported.

Spanning 7,100 square meters (sqm) in the heart of Downtown, the integrated commercial mall features units of various spaces starting from 35 sqm to 200 sqm, Chairman Ahmed Fekry said.

The project is being established with investments estimated at EGP 1.3 billion, Fekry noted.

Delivery of the project is set for completion within three years, he pointed out.

As part of Contact Developments’ expansion plan, it targets boosting the volume of its investments in the new capital by 400% in 2023, the chairman added.

