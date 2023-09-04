Arab Finance: Cleopatra Hospital Company’s consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company increased by 16.31% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 191.237 million during the first half (H1) of 2023 from EGP 164.426 million in H1 2022, as per the company’s financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on September 3rd.

Revenues inched up by 30.81% YoY to EGP 1.584 billion in the six-month period from EGP 1.211 billion.

Meanwhile, the firm earned EGP 132.851 million in standalone net profits after tax in H1 2023, up 12.51% from EGP 118.081 million in the same period a year earlier.

Standalone revenues jumped 27.43% YoY in H1 2023 to EGP 648.585 million from EGP 508.957 million.