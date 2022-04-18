ArabFinance: Commercial International Bank Egypt (CIB) (COMI) reported a 47.7% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit attributable to the bank for the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, according to the bank’s financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX).

Consolidated net profit attributable to the bank amounted to EGP 4.244 billion in Q1 2022, compared to a profit of EGP 2.873 billion in Q1 2021.

Likewise, the bank’s standalone net profit after tax grew to EGP 4.239 billion during the three-month ended March 31st from EGP 2.876 billion in the same quarter of 2021.

In 2021, the EGX-listed bank posted a consolidated profit excluding minority interest of EGP 13.272 billion, up from EGP 10.238 billion in 2020.

CIB, the leading private sector bank in Egypt, provides banking services across the country through more than 200 branches and units.

The bank's segments include corporate banking, investment banking, retail banking, treasury and capital market services, and others.