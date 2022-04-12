Cairo – Mubasher: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) has announced a block trading deal worth $911.45 million on the shares of Commercial International Bank-Egypt (CIB).

The deal was executed on 340.09 million of the bank's shares, according to a bourse filing on Sunday.

It is noteworthy to mention that in 2021, the consolidated net profits of CIB jumped by 30% to EGP 13.27 billion, compared to EGP 10.24 billion in 2020, including minority shareholders' rights.

