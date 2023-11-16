The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) doubles the maximum limits for transactions on financial inclusion accounts, prepaid cards, and mobile payment services, Asharq Business reported on November 15th.

The CBE raised the daily maximum mobile wallet transfers for individuals to EGP 60,000 instead of EGP 30,000, and the monthly maximum to EGP 200,000 instead of EGP 100,000.

It also doubled the monthly maximum limit for mobile wallet transfers for micro-enterprises to EGP 400,000 up from EGP 200,000.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).