The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) has rejected a request submitted by the Federation of Egyptian Banks (FEB) to keep on the exemption of the top 50 clients at local banks from the concentration limits on credit portfolios until December 2024, Asharq Business reported, citing an official document.

Earlier in 2020, the CBE exempted the local banks from applying the concentration limits on banks’ credit portfolios calculated for the top 50 clients and their related parties for one year from the date of issuing the decision. The period was extended for another year until last December.

The bank’s decision stipulated that the credit limit of the corporate clients shall not exceed 15% of the banks’ credit portfolio and 20% for individual clients and their related parties.

